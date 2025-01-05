Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Sends Message To Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose is one of the most exciting players in Chicago Bulls history.
During the 2011 season, he was the youngest (22) player to ever win the NBA MVP Award.
On Saturday, the Bulls honored Rose (and announced that they are retiring his number).
Via The Chicago Bulls: "OFFICIAL: The Bulls will retire Derrick Rose's number during the 2025-26 NBA season. No other player will ever wear the number 1 for the Chicago Bulls.
Number 1 will always be from Chicago."
Many people were posting about Rose during the day, and one person who sent out a message was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Bulls legend) Scottie Pippen.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 60,000 impressions.
Pippen wrote: "1 for the history books 🌹 Congrats on your jersey retirement, D. Rose"
Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Memphis.
He spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise.
Over that span, Rose averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range in 406 games.
During the 2011 season, the three-time NBA All-Star led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference finals.
He also played for the Grizzlies, Pistons, Cavs, Timberwolves and Knicks (before retiring in 2024).
As for Pippen, he had a legendary run with the franchise where they won six NBA Championships in an 11-year span.
He also finished the final season of his career (2004) with the Bulls.