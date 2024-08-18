Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen Sends Out Intriguing Social Media Post
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls (and NBA) legend.
Ironically, he almost never played for the Bulls because the Seattle SuperSonics initially drafted him with the fifth pick in the 1987 NBA Draft.
The Sonics then traded Pippen to the Bulls.
On Saturday, the Basketball Hall of Famer sent out a post to X with himself photoshopped into a Sonics jersey.
Pippen captioned his post: "What it would have looked like if I never got traded. $BALL"
Many fans responded to Pippen's post.
Via @JakeTheShakeTS: "And what do you think your career would have turned out like , would you be a bigger star being out of Jordan's shadow ? Would you win as much?"
Via @Backslider78: "Jordan even said in the doc that without Scottie he wouldn't be what he is. But, Pippen on the Sonics changes their whole roster and they might not have drafted Payton. Jordan woulda still got 1 or 2 and Sonics most likely still goosed"
Via @Bryan_Vikes_XC: "Probably would have had better contracts, but all those rings? Don't know about that. Loved watching you play."
Pippen went on to help Michael Jordan and the Bulls win six NBA Championships.
The seven-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 regular season games.
In addition to his legendary run with the Bulls, Pippen also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.