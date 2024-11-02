Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move After Nets Game
On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 120-112 at Barclays Center in New York.
Matas Buzelis did not appear in the game, and on Saturday, the Bulls announced that he had been assigned to the Windy City Bulls (G League).
He is averaging 1.0 points per contest in his first five games.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Roster Update: Matas Buzelis has been assigned to the @WindyCityBulls."
Buzelis was the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Many fans reacted to the news that he will be assigned to Windy City.
@braywopp: "let him develop in the league it’s not like we a contender"
@CG_FlyTheW: "Truly the dumbest franchise. Didn’t learn anything from not tanking the Wemby year"
@LonzoCentral: "If Billy refuses to play him I like this"
Drew Stevens: "Windy City doesn’t open its season until Friday.
Expect Matas to toggle between both levels a bit."
@Ondre1k: "i just feel like he should be in the rotation, billy donovan can’t develop young talent"
@hoopswdyl: "there is a reason why the Thunder didn’t trust Billy Donovan with developing their young players…"
The Bulls are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
Following the Nets, they will play their next game on Monday when they host John Collins and the Utah Jazz at the United Center.
The Bulls finished last season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for two straight seasons.