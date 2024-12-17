Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move After Raptors Game
The Chicago Bulls have assigned Chris Duarte to the G League.
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls played the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Bulls won by a score of 122-121.
Chris Duarte did not appear in the game.
After the victory, the Bulls announced that they have assigned the former Oregon star to the Windy City Bulls (G League).
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Roster Update: Chris Duarte has been assigned to the @WindyCityBulls."
Durte is in his first season playing for the Bulls.
He is averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 12 games.
