Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move Before Bucks Game
On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls hosted the Boston Celtics at the United Center.
Following the game, the Bulls announced that they had recalled Chris Duarte from Windy City (G League).
Via The Chicago Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls have recalled guard Chris Duarte from the Windy City Bulls."
Duarte is in his first season playing for the Bulls.
He is averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The 27-year-old did well during his stint with Windy City.
Via Drew Stevens of #TheBIGS: "Chris Duarte has been recalled, per Bulls PR.
Duarte amassed 51 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, and seven steals for Windy City in two G League Winter Showcase games in Orlando."
Since Duarte has been out of Billy Donovan's rotation with the Bulls, playing in the G League was a good idea for him to get minutes on the court.
Via NBA G League on December 19: "36 PTS 💥 5 REB 💥 5 AST
Chris Duarte scored a new CAREER-HIGH to lead the @windycitybulls to victory at the 2024 G League Winter Showcase presented by @thegeneralauto!"
Duarte was the 13th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oregon.
He has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings over four seasons.
The Bulls are 13-16 in 29 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.