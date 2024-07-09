Chicago Bulls Officially Sign Former NBA 10th Overall Pick
Jalen Smith is coming off his third season playing for the Indiana Pacers.
He finished the year with averages of 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
On Monday, Smith officially signed with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Bulls.com: "The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed forward/center Jalen Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Smith was initially the 10th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Maryland.
In addition to the Pacers, he has spent time with the Phoenix Suns (over four seasons).
His career averages are 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 207 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 13 NBA playoff games and was with the Suns when they reached the 2021 NBA Finals.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the details of Smith's contract.
Via Wojnarowski on July 1: "Free agent center Jalen Smith has agreed on a three-year, $27 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Smith’s agents at @KlutchSports reached deal with Bulls front office overnight."
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Miami Heat in the second.