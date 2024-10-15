Chicago Bulls Player Exits Bucks Game Due To Injury
On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls played the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin for their third preseason game.
The Bulls lost by a score of 111-107 to fall to 1-2 in the preseason.
During the game, Julian Phillips got injured, and he did not return for the remainder of the night.
Phillips finished with 10 points and two rebounds while shooting 4/9 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 12 minutes of playing time.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Injury Update: Julian Phillips - rib contusion. He is out for the remainder of tonight's game."
Phillips was the 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He finished his rookie year in the NBA with averages of 2.2 points per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 40 games.
During Saturday's 124-121 loss to the Grizzlies, Phillips had a big night.
Via The Bulls on Sunday: "Julian was locked in last night!
21 PTS | 5-8 3FG | 8 REB | 2 AST"
The Bulls will play one more preseason game when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening at the United Center.
They will then play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Bulls are coming off a year where they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.