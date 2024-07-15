Fastbreak

Chicago Bulls Player Is Still A Free Agent

A recent Chicago Bulls player is still a free agent.

Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) dunks the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Green is coming off a year where he appeared in nine games for the Chicago Bulls.

He finished the season with averages of 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

This summer, Green became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

On July 15, he still remains unsigned.

Apr 5, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (24) goes up for a dunk on New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Green has played five seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics (and Bulls).

His career averages are 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 195 regular season games.

He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games (one start).

Jan 15, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Javonte Green (43) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to his time in the NBA, Green also played for the Santa Cruz Warriors (in the G League).

Last year, he averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 11 regular season games.

Apr 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (24) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

At 30, Green could be a good veteran for many teams around the league.

He has spent the previous four seasons in Chicago, so a return would be no surprise.

As for the Bulls, they finished the season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Miami Heat in the second, so they missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

