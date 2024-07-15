Chicago Bulls Player Is Still A Free Agent
Javonte Green is coming off a year where he appeared in nine games for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the season with averages of 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.
This summer, Green became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 15, he still remains unsigned.
Green has played five seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics (and Bulls).
His career averages are 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 195 regular season games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games (one start).
In addition to his time in the NBA, Green also played for the Santa Cruz Warriors (in the G League).
Last year, he averaged 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 11 regular season games.
At 30, Green could be a good veteran for many teams around the league.
He has spent the previous four seasons in Chicago, so a return would be no surprise.
As for the Bulls, they finished the season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Miami Heat in the second, so they missed the playoffs for the second straight season.