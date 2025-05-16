Chicago Bulls Player Reportedly Wants $150 Million Contract
Josh Giddey is one of the best young guards in the NBA.
At just 22, the Chicago Bulls star is coming off a season where he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.
This summer, the Bulls have a big decision to make on Giddey, as he is a restricted free agent.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on May 1): "Josh Giddey is likely to receive around a $100 million extension this offseason
Entering restricted free agency, the expectation is Giddey will earn an annual salary in the $25+ million range.
Chicago’s top priority appears to be retaining Giddey as a key long-term core piece."
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Giddey is looking for a contract in the range of $150 million.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more."
Considering Giddey's age and production, it's very possible that he could end up getting a big deal.
After the All-Star break, he was among the best guards in the NBA.
Via @StatMamba (on March 27): "Josh Giddey since All-Star break:
22.8 PPG
10.5 RPG
9.2 APG
2.4 STL + BLK
53/52/81%"
The Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.