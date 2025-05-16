Fastbreak

Chicago Bulls Player Reportedly Wants $150 Million Contract

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Giddey wants a significant contract.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Josh Giddey is one of the best young guards in the NBA.

At just 22, the Chicago Bulls star is coming off a season where he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

This summer, the Bulls have a big decision to make on Giddey, as he is a restricted free agent.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on May 1): "Josh Giddey is likely to receive around a $100 million extension this offseason

Entering restricted free agency, the expectation is Giddey will earn an annual salary in the $25+ million range.

Chicago’s top priority appears to be retaining Giddey as a key long-term core piece."

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Giddey is looking for a contract in the range of $150 million.

Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The belief around the league is Bulls restricted free agent guard Josh Giddey hopes to command a similar five-year, $150 million deal to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs and earn roughly $30 million annually or more."

Considering Giddey's age and production, it's very possible that he could end up getting a big deal.

After the All-Star break, he was among the best guards in the NBA.

Via @StatMamba (on March 27): "Josh Giddey since All-Star break:

22.8 PPG
10.5 RPG
9.2 APG
2.4 STL + BLK
53/52/81%"

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) celebrates after making the game winning three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bulls lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.

