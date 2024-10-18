Chicago Bulls Player Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Getting Released
Onuralp Bitim is coming off his rookie year in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the season with averages of 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
On Thursday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Bitim.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Transactions: We have waived Onuralp Bitim & Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Thank you for your hard work and best of luck."
Following the news, Bitim sent out a heartfelt social media post.
Bitim's first post: "This is the place where my childhood dreams came to life. Chicago, you made me feel at home every single moment. Chicago Bulls, you granted me the privilege of training where my childhood hero, MJ, once trained, and playing basketball in the same iconic arena."
Bitim's second post: "I am deeply grateful for everything I experienced here and these moments will forever be among the most treasured memories of my life. Now it’s time to say “Goodbye”. You will always have a unique and irreplaceable place in my heart. Thank you. ❤️ #OB1"
The Bulls will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
Last season, they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
Bitim spent part of last year with the Windy City Bulls, so it's possible that he will begin the season in the G League.