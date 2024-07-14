Chicago Bulls Release 2-Year NBA Player
RaiQuan Gray is coming off a season where he appeared in three games for the San Antonio Spurs.
He averaged 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.8% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range.
Recently, Gray was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade deal.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on July 8: "San Antonio Spurs acquire Harrison Barnes from the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team deal also including the Chicago Bulls. San Antonio also receives the right to swap first round picks with the Kings in 2031 and sends RaiQuan Gray to Chicago. San Antonio also waived Charles Bassey."
On Saturday evening, Gray was officially waived by the Bulls (via the NBA's offical transaction page).
Gray was the 59th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets out of Florida State.
He has played part of two seasons for the Nets and Bulls.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in four games.
Gray has also spent time in the G League.
This past year, he averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 31 regular season games (29 starts).
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.