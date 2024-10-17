Chicago Bulls Release 2-Year Player Before NBA Season
Kenneth Lofton Jr. is coming off a year where he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.
He finished the season with averages of 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 21 games.
Over the offseason, Lofton Jr. signed with the Chicago Bulls.
On Thursday, the Bulls announced that they had waived him (and Onuralp Bitim).
Via The Bulls: "Transactions: We have waived Onuralp Bitim & Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Thank you for your hard work and best of luck."
Lofton Jr. has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Grizzlies, 76ers and Jazz.
His career averages are 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via The NBA on April 9, 2023: "Kenneth Lofton Jr. had a career day
42 PTS (career-high)
14 REB
68% FG"
The Bulls are 2-2 in their first four preseason games and will play their final game on Friday evening against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they travel to New Orleans for a showdown with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
Last season, the Bulls lost to Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.