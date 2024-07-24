Chicago Bulls Release 24-Year-Old Shooting Guard
Andrew Funk is coming off his rookie season in the NBA where he appeared in five games for the Chicago Bulls.
On Wednesday, the team announced that they have waived the 24-year-old shooting guard.
Via The Bulls: "Transaction: We have waived Andrew Funk.
Thank you and best of luck, Andrew."
Funk played his college basketball for Bucknell and Penn State.
He finished his five seasons with averages of 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 147 games.
Funk spent the majority of last year playing in the G League.
He finished the regular season with averages of 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 33 games (32 starts).
At 24, Funk could be a good addition to other teams on a two-way (or training camp) contract.
In 16 Showcase Cup games, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
As for the Bulls, they finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Miami Heat in the second, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
Over the offseason, the Bulls have moved on from DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.