Chicago Bulls Release 8-Year NBA Player After Trade
Torrey Craig is currently in the middle of his eighth NBA season.
The Chicago Bulls forward had been averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in nine games.
However, the Bulls have now waived the 34-year-old.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Bulls make Zach LaVine trade official. As expected, Bulls waive Torrey Craig & Chris Duarte to clear roster spots for Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins
Bulls are still actively working to make trades, including potentially flipping Jones and/or Huerter."
Craig has spent eight seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks (in addition to the Bulls).
His career averages are 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 441 games.
He could be a veteran who a contending team decides to add to their bench before the 2025 NBA playoffs.
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-29 record in 50 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
On Tuesday night, the Bulls will host the Miami Heat at the United Center.
At home, they are 9-16 in 25 games.
