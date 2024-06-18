Chicago Bulls Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 10-Year NBA Veteran
Clint Capela is coming off another solid year for the Atlanta Hawks.
The veteran center finished the regular season with averages of 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in 73 games.
On Tuesday, Matt Moore of Action Network reported intel from around the league.
He revealed that the Chicago Bulls are one of several teams with trade interest in landing Capela.
Via Moore's article on Action Network: "Clint Capela is a popular trade target with the Grizzlies, Wizards, Pelicans and Bulls having expressed interest."
Capela has played ten seasons in the NBA for the Hawks (and Houston Rockets).
He has career averages of 12.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 609 regular season games.
In addition, Capela has made the conference finals three times and appeared in 87 NBA playoff games (65 starts).
Capela has never been an All-Star, but he has been an extremely reliable starting center for elite teams.
He has significant experience playing with star guards such as Chris Paul, James Harden and Trae Young.
As for the Bulls, they finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second.
The franchise has only made the NBA playoffs one time over the previous seven seasons.
The Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.