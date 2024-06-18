Fastbreak

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 10-Year NBA Veteran

Matt Moore of Action Network reported trade intel about Atlanta Hawks starter Clint Capela.

Ben Stinar

Jan 18, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) react during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 18, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) react during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Clint Capela is coming off another solid year for the Atlanta Hawks.

The veteran center finished the regular season with averages of 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in 73 games.

Nov 9, 2023; Mexico City, MEX; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) react after the 2023 NBA Mexico City Game against the Orlando Magic at the Arena CDMX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2023; Mexico City, MEX; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) react after the 2023 NBA Mexico City Game against the Orlando Magic at the Arena CDMX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Matt Moore of Action Network reported intel from around the league.

He revealed that the Chicago Bulls are one of several teams with trade interest in landing Capela.

Via Moore's article on Action Network: "Clint Capela is a popular trade target with the Grizzlies, Wizards, Pelicans and Bulls having expressed interest."

Capela has played ten seasons in the NBA for the Hawks (and Houston Rockets).

He has career averages of 12.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 609 regular season games.

In addition, Capela has made the conference finals three times and appeared in 87 NBA playoff games (65 starts).

Capela has never been an All-Star, but he has been an extremely reliable starting center for elite teams.

He has significant experience playing with star guards such as Chris Paul, James Harden and Trae Young.

Nov 18, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) talks to center Clint Capela (15) while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) talks to center Clint Capela (15) while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Bulls, they finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.

They beat the Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second.

The franchise has only made the NBA playoffs one time over the previous seven seasons.

Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks the ball on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks the ball on Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.