Chicago Bulls Reportedly Make Roster Decision
Dalen Terry has spent each of his first two seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.
He finished last year with averages of 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 23.0% from the three-point range in 59 games (two starts).
On Friday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that the Bulls have made a decision on Terry's fourth year option.
Mayberry: "The Chicago Bulls have exercised the fourth-year option for guard Dalen Terry, league sources tell The Athletic."
Terry was the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Arizona.
He has also spent time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls.
Last year, the 22-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range in four Showcase Cup games.
While Terry has had limited playing time in the NBA, it makes sense why the Bulls would want to keep him under contract for at least two more years.
The Bulls are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Miami Heat in the second, so they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
On October 23, the Bulls will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season when they visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.