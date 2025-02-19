Fastbreak

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Release Player Before Knicks Game

According to Chris Haynes, the Chicago Bulls will waive Adama Sanogo.

Oct 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Adama Sanogo (21) walks into the United Center before the game against the Orlando Magic. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Adama Sanogo is in the middle of his second NBA season with the Chicago Bulls.

He is averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in four games.

On Wednesday, Chris Haynes reported that Sanogo will be waived.

Via Haynes: "Chicago Bulls are waiving Adama Sanogo who is on a two-way contract after discovering he’ll be sidelined for approximately four weeks with a knee injury, league sources inform me."

Sanogo went undrafted out of UConn in 2023.

Over his two seasons with the Bulls, the 23-year-old averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field in 13 games.

The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-33 record in 55 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).

On Thursday night, the Bulls will resume action when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

