Chicago Bulls Reportedly Release Player Before Knicks Game
Adama Sanogo is in the middle of his second NBA season with the Chicago Bulls.
He is averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in four games.
On Wednesday, Chris Haynes reported that Sanogo will be waived.
Via Haynes: "Chicago Bulls are waiving Adama Sanogo who is on a two-way contract after discovering he’ll be sidelined for approximately four weeks with a knee injury, league sources inform me."
Sanogo went undrafted out of UConn in 2023.
Over his two seasons with the Bulls, the 23-year-old averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field in 13 games.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@Duncan_White14: "Damn this sucks
Was hoping Sanogo would get healthy and we'd see him on the Bulls to end the season
I'm a little shocked they waived him, but maybe he's in line for an NBA contract with the team in the offseason?"
@SeeRedUK: "This sucks for Sanogo
But let's be honest...he was never gonna get a chance with Bulls"
@finleykuehl: "Sanogo will get another chance. He’s one of the best per-minute rebounders in the NBA. Sucks to see this happen"
The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-33 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
On Thursday night, the Bulls will resume action when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.