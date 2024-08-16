Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Kenny Lofton Jr. is coming off a year where he played for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the season with averages of 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range in 21 games.
This summer, Lofton Jr. became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Chicago Bulls will sign the 22-year-old.
Via Charania: "Free agent F/C Kenny Lofton Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lofton will compete for a roster spot in training camp. He has played 45 games across two NBA seasons."
Lofton Jr. has played part of two seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Lofton Jr. has also been excellent during his time in the G League.
Last year, he averaged 25.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field in 19 regular season games.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.