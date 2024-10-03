Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Josh Primo is coming off a year where he appeared in two games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He averaged 1.0 points per contest in limited playing time.
On Thursday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that Primo will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Mayberry: "The Chicago Bulls are bringing in Josh Primo, the 12th pick in 2021, on an Exhibit-10 contract, a source tells @TheAthletic.
Primo is expected to join the Windy City Bulls as he rehabs an injury and works toward an NBA return."
Primo was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
He has spent part of three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs (and Clippers).
His career averages are 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 56 games.
At just 21, Primo is an intriguing player for the Bulls to have in their system.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Bulls PR confirms team is signing former Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo to training camp deal, which @DarnellMayberry had 1st
Primo, coincidentally, was selected one pick ahead of Chris Duarte. Swingman likely will end up with Windy City, continues pattern of youth w/ experience"
The Bulls will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
They are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.