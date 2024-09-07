Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Former Ohio State Star
EJ Liddell was the 41st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Ohio State) by the New Orleans Pelicans.
He appeared in nine games for the Pelicans last season.
Over the offseason, Liddell was traded to the Atlanta Hawks (who then sent him to the Phoenix Suns).
After getting waived by the Suns, he was a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Saturday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Liddell will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Scotto: "The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal with EJ Liddell, league sources told @hoopshype. Liddell, an Illinois native, played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and was the No. 41 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft."
Liddell played three seasons of college basketball for the Buckeyes.
He finished his final year with averages of 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range.
At 23, Liddell remains an intriguing player that the Bulls could try to develop in the G League.
The Bulls are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the Miami Heat in the second, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
Since the 2017 season, the Bulls have only been able to make the playoffs one time.