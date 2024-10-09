Chicago Bulls Reportedly Sign Recent Raptors Player
Javon Freeman-Liberty is coming off his rookie season in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors.
He finished the year with averages of 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On Tuesday evening, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Freeman-Liberty will now sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Scotto: "Sources: Javon Freeman-Liberty intends to sign with the Chicago Bulls after opting out of his deal in Turkey. He drew interest from Fenerbahce, but he’s focused on pursuing an NBA return. He averaged 24 points, 6.8 boards and 4.2 assists as a 2-way Raptors 905 player last season."
As Scotto notes, Freeman-Liberty has played well during his time in the G League.
Over two seasons, he has averages of 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 38 games (26 starts).
The 24-year-old will more than likely play for the Windy City Bulls (G League) to start the season.
The Bulls played their first preseason game on Tuesday evening when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 116-112.
They will have four more preseason games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cavs (again).
On October 23, the Bulls will open up the regular season with a matchup against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.