Chicago Bulls Send Message To NBA Legend Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman is among the best 75 players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame forward last played in the league during the 1999-00 season.
On Tuesday, he is celebrating his 64th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 64th Birthday to 5x NBA champion, 2x NBA Defensive Player of the Year, 7x Rebounding champion and 75th Anniversary Team member, Dennis Rodman! #NBABDAY"
One person who sent a message to Rodman was the Chicago Bulls.
Their post had over 8,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Via The Bulls: "Happy Birthday, Dennis Rodman 🐛"
Rodman spent three seasons playing for the Bulls.
He helped Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen win three straight NBA Championships from 1995-98.
Via Ballislife.com (on December 27, 2020): "OTD (97) Dennis Rodman pulled down 29 rebounds during this 5-game rebounding tear: 24, 25, 13, 29, 27
THE WORM
30+ REB: 5 x
25+ REB: 33 x
20+ REB: 167 x"
Rodman was the 27th pick in the 1986 NBA Draft.
He played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
His career averages were 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 911 games.
Via NBA France: "🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
5x NBA Champion 7x NBA Rebound Leader 8x All-Defensive 2x DPOY Hall Of Famer
BON ANNIVERSAIRE The Worm, @dennisrodman !!! 🎈"
Rodman also won two titles with the Pistons.