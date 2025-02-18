Chicago Bulls Send Viral Message To NBA Legend Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is arguably the best player to ever play in the NBA.
On Monday, the Chicago Bulls legend turned 62.
One person who wished Jordan a happy birthday was the Bulls.
They posted a photo with the letters (G.O.A.T.).
The Bulls captioned their post: "Happy Birthday, MJ 🐐"
There were over 130,000 likes (and 700 comments) in less than 24 hours.
Many fans left messages.
@movietheaterpractice: "Without him were the literal definition of poverty franchise"
@sixforsixgoat: "The Greatest of All Time was born today. Celebrate it like it’s a holiday 🐐💯"
@maurokrais: "I hate you, MJ. You made me fell in love for this franchise in the 90s thinking I would be happy forever. And now the Chicago Bulls has been a complete diarrhea since 1999. I hate you. Happy birthday."
carlosavalos.7: "Admin made a mistake I think you meant to post LeBron not someone who stat pads and can’t win without Scottie"
Jordan was the third pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.
He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Bulls.
In that span, the team won three NBA Championships.