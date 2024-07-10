Chicago Bulls Sign Ex-Duke Star For NBA Summer League
DJ Steward is coming off a year where he played for the Maine Celtics (G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics).
He finished the regular season with averages of 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 32 games (five starts).
On July 5, the Chicago Bulls announced their NBA Summer League roster (and Steward is on the team).
Coming out of high school, Steward was ranked (by ESPN) as the 25th-best player in the country.
He played one season of college basketball for Duke and finished that year with averages of 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
While Steward has yet to play in the NBA, he has been a productive G League player and is only 22.
If he plays well in Summer League, he could get an opportunity with an NBA team for training camp in September.
His career averages (in the G League) are 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 90 regular season games (26 starts).
As for the Bulls, they finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.