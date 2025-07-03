Chicago Bulls Sign Former NBA 12th Overall Pick For Summer League
Josh Primo last played in an NBA game during the 2023-24 season with the LA Clippers.
He finished that season with averages of 1.0 points per contest in two games.
On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls announced their NBA Summer League roster (which featured Primo).
Via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints: "The Chicago Bulls announced their Summer League roster, which features All-Rookie Team member Matas Buzelis as well as former Clippers guard Josh Primo."
Primo was the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Alabama.
He has played three total seasons for the Spurs and Clippers.
The 22-year-old has career averages of 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via @BamaProUpdates: "Josh Primo will be playing for the Chicago Bulls' Summer League team. Primo was briefly on the Bulls' G League affiliate last season while he was coming back from an ankle injury, but was released early in the season."
The Bulls are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (in 2021): "Alabama's Josh Primo had arguably the best day of anyone at the NBA Combine yesterday, especially considering he's just 18-years old. Made shots as always but also showed more upside as a creator than we had previously seen, with some really nice passes."