Chicago Bulls Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Jalen Smith is coming off another productive year for the Indiana Pacers.
The former Maryland star finished the season with averages of 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Smith is signing with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Jalen Smith has agreed on a three-year, $27 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Smith’s agents at @KlutchSports reached deal with Bulls front office overnight."
Smith was the 10th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the league for the Phoenix Suns (and Pacers).
His career averages are 8.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 207 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 13 playoff games and was with the Suns when they reached the 2021 NBA Finals.
At just 24, Smith could be an excellent addition to a Bulls team that is leaning into youth.
They recently traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for 21-year-old Josh Giddey.
The Bulls are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in their first play-in tournament game, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second.
Over the previous two seasons, the Bulls have missed the NBA playoffs.