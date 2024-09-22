Chicago Bulls Star Josh Giddey Holds Impressive NBA Record
Josh Giddey went into the 2023-24 season as one of the best young stars in the NBA.
However, his numbers (and playing time) were down across the board.
He finished the season with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.
After falling out of the rotation in the 2024 NBA playoffs, Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls over the offseason.
While Giddey's stock was down, and the Bulls traded a valuable player (Alex Caruso), it's also possible that the move could make them look smart.
Giddey is only 21, and he has career averages of 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field in 210 games.
He is also the youngest player in NBA history to ever record a triple-double.
Via The NBA on January 2, 2022: "Josh Giddey is the youngest player to record a triple-double in NBA history.
17 points
13 rebounds
14 assists (career-high)
4 steals"
For a Bulls team that appears to be signaling a rebuilding mode, landing Giddey could end up being one of the best moves of the summer.
Caruso (30) is nearly ten years older, and Giddey will be able to develop with a team that should allow him to have the ball in his hands even more than he did in Oklahoma City.
The Bulls finished last season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.