Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Makes Feeling Clear About Steph Curry
Steph Curry is widely seen as one of the best 15 NBA players of all time.
At 37, the Golden State Warriors superstar still remains among the best players in the league.
A lot of the younger players in the league looked up to Curry.
In a recent episode of his podcast (What An Experience with Lonzo Ball), the Bulls star made a bold statement about Curry (h/t HoopsHype).
Ball: "Is he the most influential player is actually a great question, and as I'm pondering it, I would have to say yes, actually. Especially, the way the younger people are playing. Even the way the NBA is playing now. Warriors and him, they really started all them threes."
Curry is currently averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via StatMamba: "Most games with 5+ 3PM in NBA history:
384 — Steph Curry
203 — James Harden
187 — Damian Lillard
186 — Klay Thompson"
Over the last 16 NBA seasons, Curry has won four NBA Championships, two MVP Awards and been named an All-Star 11 times.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry has a higher FG% & 3PT% when trailing than when his team is ahead - for his entire career.
“Front-runner”"
As for Ball, the former UCLA superstar is in his eighth NBA year.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.