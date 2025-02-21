Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Makes Honest Statement After Big Decision
Lonzo Ball was once among the most talented point guards in the NBA.
However, he missed part of three seasons due to injury.
In his return to action (this season), Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Recently, the 27-year-old signed a contract extension with Chicago.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on February 5: "The Chicago Bulls and Lonzo Ball have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN."
Following the signing, Ball made an honest statement about the Bulls.
Ball (via The Chicago Bulls): "They’ve been with me through probably the toughest journey of my life so far. So just trying to give back and be loyal to who was loyal to me. It’s a mutual agreement. They wanted me back and I wanted to stay."
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one year at UCLA.
He has spent part of eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans (and Bulls).
His career averages are 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 282 games.
The Bulls are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-33 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).