Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Reacts To DeMar DeRozan's Instagram Post
The Chicago Bulls have had a very talented roster over the last few seasons.
However, they dealt with injuries and have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
DeMar DeRozan has been the team's most consistent player, but he left the Bulls earlier this week (via sign-and-trade) to join the Sacramento Kings.
Following the deal, DeRozan made a post to Instagram that had over 145,000 likes and 2,900 comments.
DeRozan captioned the post: "And I say Chi City! A Thank you would be an understatement. The love, passion & joy you filled me with for 3 seasons was a dream. It gave me a drive every night to return the feeling.
To the entire organization, front office, coaching staff and to everyone who worked in the United Center, I couldn’t ask for better people. To my teammates, we created a bond that’ll last forever- memories I’ll never forget. I know the nightmares started already knowing you will face me in another jersey, but it’ll only be twice!
Love & Appreciation for everything, Chicago!"
One person who left a comment was Lonzo Ball.
Ball's comment had over 1,200 likes.
Ball wrote: "💙🤞🏼"
Ball has been among the players who have been injured for Chicago.
He's been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.
The Bulls finished the 2023-24 season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 39-43 record.
They lost to Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.