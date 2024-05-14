Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Reveals Significant Injury Update
Lonzo Ball has dealt with injures, and been been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season.
The former UCLA star finished that year with averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Earlier this month, he picked up the final year of his contract, and he will now become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025.
On Tuesday, Ball's new podcast (The WAE Show) was released, and in the episode, he announced a significant injury update.
Ball: "It's coming a long. Week by week. It's improving, so that's all that I can ask for. It's still not where I want it to be. Out of 100, I'd probably say I'm about 70. Good enough to play, but can still get better I feel like. Still got a long summer ahead of me. Definitely looking forward to the future."
Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Bulls, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.
The Bulls finished the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.