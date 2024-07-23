Fastbreak

Chicago Bulls Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post

Lonzo Ball made a post to his Instagram.

Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in a game since the 2021-22 season due to injuries.

However, the Chicago Bulls point guard is still one of the most notable players in the NBA with 18.2 million followers on Instagram.

On Monday, Ball made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 80,000 likes in less than three hours.

Ball captioned his post: "7.22.18 a star was born ⭐️ Don’t know what you’re gonna do in life but I’m with you every step of the way 💜 The way is waying btw bc it’s already been 6 years!!!!!! 🙉 Happy BDay 🥜 I love you"

Ball was initially the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (out of UCLA).

He had been seen as a player with superstar potential.

While Ball has been unable to get on the floor over the previous two seasons, he had a productive start to his Bulls tenure.

In 35 games, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range.

In addition to the Bulls, Ball has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

His career averages are 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 games.

At 26, it's still possible Ball could have a good second half of his career (if he returns fully healthy).

