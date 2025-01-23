Chicago Bulls Starter In Jeopardy Of Missing Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls will be in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, the Bulls could remain without one of their best players, as starting guard Coby White is on the injury report.
He also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Drew Stevens on Wednesday: "Bulls list both Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White as “questionable” for Thursday’s tilt with the Warriors, who are playing in Sacramento tonight and expected to be without Draymond Green the next couple of games."
White is averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
He is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Bulls).
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Noise is growing louder around the Bulls going all-in on a full-scale rebuild, which could include trading Coby White.
White is valued highly by Chicago, but they appear open to listening to trade offers as he would net the most significant return of any player on their roster."
The Bulls are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-25 record in 44 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
On the road, the Bulls are 11-10 in 21 games away from the United Center.
Following the Warriors, they will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.