Chicago Bulls Starter Ruled Out For Remainder Of NBA Season
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 127-112.
Before the game, the team announced the disappointing news that Ayo Dosunmu has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
He finished the year with averages of 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 46 games (26 starts).
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Medical Update: After experiencing left shoulder instability and further evaluation from training and medical professionals, Ayo Dosunmu will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season.
Updates will be provided as appropriate."
Dosunmu was the 38th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Illinois.
He has spent all four seasons with the Bulls.
His career averages are 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 279 games.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Regarding Ayo Dosunmu’s shoulder surgery, Billy Donovan said he faces a multi-month rehab situation but the expectation is he’ll be healthy for 2025-2026 training camp.
Dosunmu suffered a shoulder stinger vs. Knicks. He has had this injury before."
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-37 record in 61 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following Indiana, the Bulls will return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night in Chicago.