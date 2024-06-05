Chicago Bulls Still Owe Zach LaVine A Lot Of Money
Zach LaVine is among the best shooting guards in the NBA.
However, he has been unable to help the Chicago Bulls become a legitimate title contender.
Over seven seasons with the franchise, the Bulls have reached the NBA playoffs just one time.
This past year, the two-time NBA All-Star averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 25 games.
He got injured during the middle of the season.
Via The Chicago Bulls on February 3: "Injury Update: Zach LaVine will undergo surgery on right foot as the next step in his recovery process.
LaVine will be out 4-6 months."
LaVine signed a massive $215 million contract in 2022.
He has at least two more years on the deal before a $49 million player-option for the 2027 season.
Therefore, the Bulls are on the hook to pay LaVine a minimum of $89 million.
If he picks up the player option, the Bulls will still owe LaVine nearly $140 million over the next three years.
While LaVine is an extremely productive player, paying him that kind of money could hinder their ability to compete for a title.
It will be interesting to see if any other team around the NBA is willing to acquire LaVine from Chicago.
His career averages (over ten seasons with the Bulls and Timberwolves) are 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.