Chicago Bulls Still Owe Zach LaVine Enormous Amount Of Money Over Next 2 NBA Seasons
Zach LaVine is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
The Chicago Bulls guard is coming off a year where he only appeared in 19 games.
That said, he has looked good in his return to the court, averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 42.8% from the three-point range in 23 games so far this season.
Via The Chicago Bulls on December 11: "NBA guards currently averaging 22 points per game and shooting 50% from the floor:
Zach LaVine
Kyrie Irving
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander"
Over the past few seasons, there have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding the Bulls looking to move on from LaVine.
One reason that moving LaVine is challenging is the fact that he has two more seasons left on his contract that will pay him $95 million (not counting his $43 million salary this season).
The final year on his deal is a $49 million player option (that he would likely pick up for the 2026-27 season).
Via Evan Sidery on November 29: "The trade interest league-wide on Zach LaVine remains extremely low.
LaVine’s large contract — $138 million over the next three seasons — remains an obstacle for the Bulls in exploratory discussions.
Chicago is hopeful to eventually move LaVine before the trade deadline passes."
LaVine will still be a name to watch near the trade deadline (or over the summer) because he has been playing at an All-Star level.