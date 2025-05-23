Chicago Bulls Work Out Intriguing Guard Before NBA Draft
Miles Kelly played his first three seasons of college basketball for Georgia Tech.
He then finished up his senior season with the Auburn Tigers.
This past year, Kelly averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 38 games.
The 22-year-old helped the Tigers reach the Final Four.
According to Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live, Kelly worked out with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the NBA Draft (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Hokanson (on May 7): "I caught up with Auburn guard Miles Kelly ahead of the G League Elite Camp this weekend.
Kelly worked out for the Nets on Monday. The Bulls are next, then the three-day camp, as Kelly readies for a "surreal" experience and "big test" in Chicago."
While the Bulls could be a good landing spot, he will likely have a lot more workouts ahead of next month's NBA Draft.
Hokanson wrote (on January 14): "Miles Kelly’s last three games
15 ppg
6+ rpg
11-19 combined 3P shooting
Bruce Pearl: “This was Miles back-to-back-to-back now putting a few great games together.”"
The Bulls are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
The Bulls have two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft (12th and 45th).