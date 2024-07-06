Sky's Chennedy Carter Argues Angel Reese is WNBA Rookie of the Year
Angel Reese did it again. On Friday night, the WNBA rookie recorded her 12th straight double-double, leading the Chicago Sky to an 88-84 victory over the Seattle Storm. It was more evidence that the forward has made a strong case to be the league's Rookie of the Year, according to teammate Chennedy Carter.
Reese concluded Friday's game with 27 points and 10 rebounds, adding another double-double to her impresive streak. After the game, Carter was asked about the impact the LSU rookie has made for Chicago.
Carter then campaigned for Reese to be the Rookie of the Year.
"Barbie's Rookie of the Year," Carter said. "There's no other way to put it. She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we're facing. I'm telling you, Barbie is Rookie of the Year."
Reese's double-double wasn't her only major feat on Friday. She also knocked down her first shot from behind the 3-point line in her WNBA career. The forward buried the shot late in the second quarter, giving her 16 points in the first half.
Through the first 19 games of the season, Reese is averaging 13.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest. She's currently the only rookie averaging a double-double in the WNBA this season.
Reese also received WNBA Rookie of the Month honors for June after recording 10 consecutive double-doubles in the month. She finished the month averaging averaging 14.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Reese will be in contention to win another Rookie of the Month award if she keeps posting double-doubles in July.