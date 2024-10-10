Chris Paul's Alley-Oop To Victor Wembanyama Went Viral In Spurs Preseason Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Orlando Magic in Texas for their second preseason game.
Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama made their 2024-25 preseason debuts.
The new duo connected for a huge highlight that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "CP3 UP TOP TO WEMBY 😱
San Antonio's new connection is getting warmed up in #NBAPreseason action!"
Many fans had been waiting to see the lobs Paul would be able to throw Wembanyama.
@RKalland: "The Spurs having someone capable of throwing lobs consistently is gonna get Wemby like 6 more ppg"
@SonicsMuse: "Duo we never thought we needed man.
This is legit."
@Sushinobi_nft: "Makes me wish they could have teamed up in their primes, would have been lethal!"
@Mrrehman881: "The San Antonio Spurs' new duo is already showing incredible chemistry in preseason action."
The Spurs won the game by a score of 107-97 to improve to 1-1 in the preseason.
Wembanyama had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Paul finished his Spurs debut with five points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 2/4 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.
The Spurs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.