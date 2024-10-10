Fastbreak

Chris Paul's Alley-Oop To Victor Wembanyama Went Viral In Spurs Preseason Game

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama connected for a huge highlight.

Ben Stinar

Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Orlando Magic in Texas for their second preseason game.

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama made their 2024-25 preseason debuts.

The new duo connected for a huge highlight that went viral on social media.

Via The NBA: "CP3 UP TOP TO WEMBY 😱

San Antonio's new connection is getting warmed up in #NBAPreseason action!"

Many fans had been waiting to see the lobs Paul would be able to throw Wembanyama.

@RKalland: "The Spurs having someone capable of throwing lobs consistently is gonna get Wemby like 6 more ppg"

@SonicsMuse: "Duo we never thought we needed man.

This is legit."

@Sushinobi_nft: "Makes me wish they could have teamed up in their primes, would have been lethal!"

@Mrrehman881: "The San Antonio Spurs' new duo is already showing incredible chemistry in preseason action."

The Spurs won the game by a score of 107-97 to improve to 1-1 in the preseason.

Wembanyama had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.

Meanwhile, Paul finished his Spurs debut with five points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 2/4 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.

The Spurs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.

Ben Stinar
