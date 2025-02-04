Chris Paul Comments On San Antonio Spurs Blockbuster Trade
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 128-109.
Chris Paul finished the loss with three points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 1/4 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the future Hall of Famer was asked about the trade that landed the Spurs with De'Aaron Fox.
Paul (via ESPN's Michael C. Wright): "That’s a no-brainer. You bring somebody in that has been an All-Star & knows what it takes to win. He commands a double team a lot of times, especially in transition... The biggest thing about Fox that I know our team can use is his competitiveness. I’m excited to have that."
Since Paul had been the team's starting point guard, it will be interesting to see how they use him going forward.
At 39, the 12-time NBA All-Star is still a productive player with averages of 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 47 games.
The Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-26 record in 47 games.
They have lost two straight (and are 3-7 over their last ten).
Following Memphis, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
As for Fox, he had spent all eight seasons of his NBA career in Sacramento (before the trade).