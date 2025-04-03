Fastbreak

Chris Paul Earns $262,000 Contract Bonus From San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul earned a contract bonus.

Ben Stinar

Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Nuggets (in Denver) by a score of 113-106.

Chris Paul finished the victory with 17 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

The future Hall of Famer also earned a contract bonus.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Bonus Alert

Chris Paul

$262K

Team wins"

Paul signed with the Spurs (as a free agent) over the 2024 offseason.

He is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 76 games.

Via @NekiasNBA: "Chris Paul, who turns 40 in May, in Year 20, hasn't missed a game this season.

8th in the league in assists.

51/38/94 shooting splits.

The Spurs, who are 13th in the West and 12 games under .500, have outscored teams by 13 points in the CP3 minutes."

With the victory over Denver, the Spurs improved to 32-44 in 76 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Nuggets, the Spurs will play their next game on Friday night when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA
Apr 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) guards in the second quarter in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.