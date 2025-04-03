Chris Paul Earns $262,000 Contract Bonus From San Antonio Spurs
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Nuggets (in Denver) by a score of 113-106.
Chris Paul finished the victory with 17 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/15 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also earned a contract bonus.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Bonus Alert
Chris Paul
$262K
Team wins"
Paul signed with the Spurs (as a free agent) over the 2024 offseason.
He is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Via @NekiasNBA: "Chris Paul, who turns 40 in May, in Year 20, hasn't missed a game this season.
8th in the league in assists.
51/38/94 shooting splits.
The Spurs, who are 13th in the West and 12 games under .500, have outscored teams by 13 points in the CP3 minutes."
With the victory over Denver, the Spurs improved to 32-44 in 76 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Nuggets, the Spurs will play their next game on Friday night when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.