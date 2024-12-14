Chris Paul Ejected From Spurs-Trail Blazers Game
On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
During the first half, Chris Paul was ejected.
He finished his night with five points, four rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 2/2 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 11 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "Chris Paul was ejected in the first quarter after receiving two technical fouls 🥴"
Paul entered the night with averages of 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via @MrBuckBuckNBA: "Chris Paul gets a technical foul, turns the ball over off the inbound pass, never stop complaining, and gets ejected from the game after just 11 minutes of playing time in just 11 seconds."
The Spurs entered play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-12 record in 24 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 121-116.
Paul finished with six points, seven rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 2/7 from the field.
Following Portland, the Spurs will resume action on Sunday when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the west with an 8-16 record in 24 games.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing skid.