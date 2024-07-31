Chris Paul's Honest Quote About Why He Hasn't Retired From NBA
Chris Paul is coming off his 19th season in the NBA.
The future Hall of Famer spent the year with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
This summer, Paul became a free agent, and he signed a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Instead of retiring, Paul will be playing his 20th season in the NBA.
On Wednesday, the legendary point guard spoke to FS1's Colin Cowherd and revealed why he is still playing.
Cowherd: "What keeps you going because you could call it a day today?"
Paul: "I think what keeps me going is it's fun. I get a chance to play basketball every day and say that's my way of life. I get a chance to take care of my family. I have a family, I have my kids, I get a chance to compete, I've been hooping since I was four or five years old. I still get a chance to do that at a high level, and I don't take that for granted."
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
In addition to Golden State, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 games.