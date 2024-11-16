Chris Paul Made Incredible NBA History In Lakers-Spurs Game
On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at home in Texas.
During the first half, Chris Paul made incredible NBA history by becoming just the third player to reach 12,000 career assists.
Via The NBA: "12K ASSISTS FOR CP3!
Chris Paul joins John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the only players in NBA history to reach 12,000 assists 👏"
Paul had three points, five assists and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Chris Paul is the third player in NBA history to reach 12,000 career assists.
CP3's most assisted teammates:
Blake Griffin - 1,157
David West - 1,120
Lakers head coach JJ Redick - 633
DeAndre Jordan - 575
Peja Stojakovic - 429"
At 39, Paul still remains a very productive point guard.
The future Hall of Famer came into the night with averages of 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in his first 12 games with the Spurs.
In addition to the Spurs, Paul has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,284 games.