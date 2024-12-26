Chris Paul Made NBA Christmas History In Spurs-Knicks Game
On Wednesday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
They lost by a score of 117-114.
Chris Paul finished the loss with 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made NBA Christmas Day history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @CP3 of the @spurs for moving up to 7th all-time in assists on Christmas Day!"
Paul is in his first season playing for the Spurs.
He is now averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.
The Spurs have gone 15-15 in 30 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
For a franchise that has been unable to make the NBA playoffs in five years, they are off to a very solid start to the 2024-25 season.
Following the Knicks, the Spurs will play their next game on Friday night when they remain in New York to play Cam Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
He has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans/Hornets, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
The 39-year-old is in his 20th NBA season.