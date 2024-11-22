Chris Paul Made NBA History In Jazz-Spurs Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Utah Jazz at home in Texas.
Chris Paul is playing in his 1,288th career regular season games, which moves ahead of Derek Fisher for 25th on the NBA's all-time games played list.
Following Fisher, the next player for Paul to pass will be Mark Jackson (1,296).
Paul came into the evening with averages of 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The future Hall of Famer is in his first season playing for the Spurs after spending last year with the Golden State Warriors.
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.
They are coming off a 110-104 victory over the OKC Thunder (at home).
Paul finished with 14 points, five rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Jazz, the Spurs will resume action on Saturday evening when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
At home, they are 6-3 in their first nine games.
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
He is in his 20th season in the league.
In addition to the Warriors and Spurs, Paul has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, (New Orleans) Hornets and Houston Rockets.