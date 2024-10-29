Chris Paul Made NBA History In Rockets-Spurs Game
UPDATE: The Spurs lost by a score of 106-101.
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Houston Rockets.
Chris Paul has ten points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first 22 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer is playing in his 1,275th career regular season game, which moves ahead of Terry Porter for sole possession of 30th on the NBA's all-time list.
Following Porter, the next player for Paul to pass will be seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson (1,277).
Paul is in his first season playing for the Spurs.
He came into the evening with averages of 3.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.
The Spurs are 1-1 in their first two games, and they most recently beat the Rockets by a score of 109-106.
Following the Rockets, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Paul is in his 20th NBA season, and he has also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range.
While the 39-year-old is far from his prime, many NBA fans are excited about what he can bring to a young Spurs team that has 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.