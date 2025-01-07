Chris Paul Made NBA History In Spurs-Bulls Game
On Monday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago.
Chris Paul made NBA history, as he is playing in his 1,308th career game, which moves ahead of Buck Williams for sole possesion of 20th on the all-time games played list.
Following Williams, the next player for Paul to pass will be Jamal Crawford (1,327).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @CP3 of the @spurs for moving into 20th all-time in GAMES PLAYED!"
Paul had four points, one rebound and eight assists while shooting 2/3 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer is in his first year playing for the Spurs.
He is averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
The Spurs have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years.
That said, they have a solid start to the year with an 18-17 record in 35 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
Paul was the fourth pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
In addition to the Spurs, he has also played for the Hornets, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Suns and Warriors (over 20 years).