Chris Paul Made NBA History In Spurs-Cavs Game
On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Spurs guard Chris Paul is playing in his 1,344th career game, which moves ahead of Paul Pierce for 16th on the NBA's all-time games played list.
Following Pierce, the next player for Paul to pass will be Kobe Bryant (1,346).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @CP3 of the @spurs for moving into 16th on the all-time GAMES PLAYED list!"
Paul had two points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer came into the night with averages of 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He is in his first season with the Spurs (and 20th in the NBA).
Via ClutchPoints (on March 25): "Chris Paul is 39 years old and turns 40 on May 6.
He's the 2nd oldest player in the NBA, only behind LeBron James.
But not enough people are talking about how CP3 has been playing this late into his career.
He's leading the Spurs in total minutes played this season (1,964 and counting)
And if you want to talk longevity, he's had 18 straight seasons of averaging over 30 MPG.
He only broke that streak last year on the Warriors, coming off the bench for the first time in his career.
This season, he's averaging 28.1 MPG with San Antonio. And he's played in all 70 Spurs games this year, averaging:
8.8 PPG
7.7 APG
3.6 RPG
LeBron deservedly is the face of longevity.
But it's about time we put Chris Paul in that conversation too."
The Spurs are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-40 record in 71 games.