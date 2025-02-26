Chris Paul Made NBA History In Spurs-Pelicans Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Chris Paul has now appeared in 1,328 regular season games, which moves ahead of Jamal Crawford for 19th on the all-time list.
Following Crawford, the next player for Paul to pass will be Hall of Famer Moses Malone (1,329).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @CP3 of the @spurs for moving into 19th on the all-time GAMES PLAYED list!"
Paul is in his first year playing for the Spurs.
He is averaging 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 55 games.
At 39, Paul has remained healthy (and still been a very productive point guard).
Via Jordan Howenstine of Spurs PR: "Chris Paul just became the third player in NBA history to have 500+ points in 20 different seasons.
Other two: LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar"
The Spurs came into the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-31 record in 55 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Pelicans, the Spurs will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Howenstine also added: "Chris Paul just became the only player in NBA history with 19 seasons of 500+ points and 400+ assists.
Most seasons with 500/400:
1. CHRIS PAUL - 19 (including this year)
2. LeBron James - 18 (including this year)
3t. John Stockton - 17
3t. Jason Kidd - 17"